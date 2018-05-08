Revellers revved-up for soapbox derby

Media player
Billericay Soapbox Derby pulls in the crowds
People turned out in their thousands to watch decorated karts compete in the third Billericay Soapbox Derby in Essex.
More than 50 teams raced the 300m (328-yard) downhill course, which has ramps and a chicane.
08 May 2018
