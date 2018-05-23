CCTV shows 'shocking' crossing misuse

Media player
CCTV footage shows 'shocking' scale of level crossing abuse
Network Rail has released CCTV footage of a number of people trespassing at a level crossing in Essex.
Two people have been fined for trespassing in January at Grays station.
23 May 2018
