The man who wrote 50 poems for his wife

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Golden wedding anniversary celebrated with 50 poems
A husband has presented his wife with a book of poetry to mark their golden wedding anniversary.
Neil Richardson, 72, from Braintree, Essex, wrote one poem for each year of his marriage to Marion.
The couple met while working at a hospital in London and married in 1968.
-
25 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-essex-44244504/golden-wedding-anniversary-celebrated-with-50-poemsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window