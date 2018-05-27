Hundreds stranded at Stansted
Passengers have expressed their frustration at "irritating" delays at Stansted Airport, after flights were grounded after aircraft fuelling systems were damaged by lightning.

Hundreds of passengers expecting to fly out on Sunday morning were affected.

The airport apologised, adding that "flights may be diverted, delayed or cancelled".

