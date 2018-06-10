Girl with very rare disease seeks cure
Girl, 17, seeks cure for rare SPG15 disease that 'ruined her life

A 17-year-old girl thought to be the only person in the UK with a rare disease is desperately seeking a cure.

Maddi Thurgood, 17, from Essex, has spastic paraplegia type 15, which affects the body's muscles and nervous system.

Her family say they are fundraising to pay for research and treatment which could cost about £2m.

