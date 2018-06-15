Fan completes football ground challenge
A football fan has completed a challenge to run around all 92 football league grounds.

Chris Cowlin, 37, from Chelmsford, Essex, took 12 days to complete the charity mission, starting at Wembley and ending in Colchester.

He raised more than £15,000 for the Willow Foundation.

