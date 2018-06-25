England flag painted on roundabouts
World Cup: England flag painted on Essex roundabouts

As World Cup fever spreads across England, several roundabouts in Essex have been decorated with red crosses.

The cross of St George has been added to mini roundabouts in Clacton and Colchester, as England celebrates reaching the knock-out stages of the World Cup.

Essex Highways said it was nice that people had embraced the country's success in the competition, but labelled the paintings as "dangerous vandalism".

