Man with a million bees honoured by Queen

Essex beekeeper Ted Gradosielski honoured by Queen
A man from Essex who looks after a million bees was honoured by the Queen in her recent birthday honours.
Ted Gradosielski has been looking after the animals for almost 40 years, and was delighted to be given a British Empire Medal.
01 Jul 2018
