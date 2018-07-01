Man with a million bees honoured by Queen
Essex beekeeper Ted Gradosielski honoured by Queen

A man from Essex who looks after a million bees was honoured by the Queen in her recent birthday honours.

Ted Gradosielski has been looking after the animals for almost 40 years, and was delighted to be given a British Empire Medal.

  • 01 Jul 2018
