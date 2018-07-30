Life stories on menu at Caribbean cafe
West Indian lives celebrated at cafe exhibition

Lenore Sykes, from Colchester, is one of 10 West Indians senior citizens to share her life story for an art installation project based at a Caribbean cafe in the town.

The exhibition features etchings, photographs and recorded interviews.

Organisers are hoping to take the exhibition on tour.

