Life stories on menu at Caribbean cafe

West Indian lives celebrated at cafe exhibition
Lenore Sykes, from Colchester, is one of 10 West Indians senior citizens to share her life story for an art installation project based at a Caribbean cafe in the town.
The exhibition features etchings, photographs and recorded interviews.
Organisers are hoping to take the exhibition on tour.
30 Jul 2018
