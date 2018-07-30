'I've been mugged off by a takeaway'
Takeaway pizza 999 complaint criticised by Essex Police

Essex Police has released a bizarre 999 call from a disgruntled woman who wanted to complain that her takeaway pizza order was wrong.

The caller to the emergency-only number said she had been "mugged off" by the shop, who gave her a mushroom pizza instead of a meat feast.

The force released the call to remind people to use 999 appropriately.

