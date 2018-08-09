Bikers ride out in memory of drowned teen

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ben Quartermaine: Bikers ride for drowned Clacton boy
Hundreds of motorcyclists rode out in memory of a 15-year-old who drowned while swimming near the pier in his seaside hometown.
Ben Quartermaine, 15, disappeared in the sea off Clacton, Essex, on Saturday, 28 July and his body was found two days later.
-
09 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-essex-45128332/ben-quartermaine-bikers-ride-for-drowned-clacton-boyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window