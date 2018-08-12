Bejewelled Ford Escort set to dazzle

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ford Escort made from silver and jewels to be sold for charity
A jeweller with a passion for cars is making a miniature replica of his beloved MK2 Ford Escort.
The platinum, silver and gold car comes complete with bejewelled brake lights and will take craftsman Russell Lord more than 1,000 hours to complete.
Once finished, Mr Lord, of Shenfield, Essex, will sell off the piece for charity.
12 Aug 2018
