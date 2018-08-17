Explosion as fire rages at building site
Explosion as fire rages at Loughton building site

Eyewitnesses reported an explosion as a fire raged on an Essex building site.

A number of fire crews were called to the blaze at a three-storey building in Debden, Loughton, on Friday morning.

  • 17 Aug 2018
