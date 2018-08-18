Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Take a trip on the historic Southend cliff lift
Southend-on-Sea's cliff lift has reopened to the public following the completion of repair work.
The lift, which dates back to 1912, takes tourists from the clifftop to the seafront, complete with stunning views.
-
18 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-essex-45227026/take-a-trip-on-the-historic-southend-cliff-liftRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window