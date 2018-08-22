Pupils launch balloon to edge of space
School pupils launch balloon to edge of space

Pupils at a school in Essex successfully launched a balloon high up into the Earth's atmosphere.

A camera captured the feat as it rose to a height of more than 24,000m (80,000ft) before a swift descent, eventually landing in a farmer's field.

