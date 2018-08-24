Cockpit view of helicopter fireworks show
Clacton Airshow: Cockpit view of Otto the helicopter's fireworks show

A helicopter's pyrotechnics show stunned the crowds at a night-time air display off the Essex coast.

The view was even more remarkable inside the cockpit.

  24 Aug 2018
