Victorian cook's recipes inspire millions

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Victorian cook's 1880s recipes inspire millions online
Video recreations of recipes by a Victorian-era cook have been watched more than 12 million times online.
Avis Crocombe cooked at Audley End House in Essex in the 1880s and made dishes including cucumber ice cream.
Her recipe book was later found, and English Heritage has brought her creations back to life with a historical interpreter.
-
30 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-essex-45360643/victorian-cook-s-1880s-recipes-inspire-millions-onlineRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window