'Facing the man who raped me 32 years ago'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Early Bird Rapist: Victim faces Essex sex attacker in court
A woman has waived her legal right to anonymity to talk about a man who has been jailed for raping her at knifepoint in 1985.
Christopher Clark, now 68, has been sentenced to serve 13 years (with a further five years on licence) for the attack on Yolande Jenkins in North Stifford in south Essex.
-
03 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-essex-45398520/early-bird-rapist-victim-faces-essex-sex-attacker-in-courtRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window