'Facing the man who raped me 32 years ago'
Video

Early Bird Rapist: Victim faces Essex sex attacker in court

A woman has waived her legal right to anonymity to talk about a man who has been jailed for raping her at knifepoint in 1985.

Christopher Clark, now 68, has been sentenced to serve 13 years (with a further five years on licence) for the attack on Yolande Jenkins in North Stifford in south Essex.

  • 03 Sep 2018
