Meet the world champion karate kids
Video

Junior world champion karate siblings pack a punch

A brother and sister from Essex have become karate world champions for their age group.

Ten-year-old Finley holds the world title and is the two-time British gold medallist 2017. His sister Gracie, 8, is the world champion.

Both are training to win European titles.

  • 09 Sep 2018
