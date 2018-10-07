Bouncy castle put through wind test

Video

A test showing the impact of strong winds on a bouncy castle has been carried out by BBC Inside Out.

Twenty-two people in the UK have been thrown from bouncy castles in windy conditions since 2011, figures show, and in one case it proved fatal.

Seven-year-old Summer Grant died when the castle she was on blew away from its moorings and bounced down a hill in Harlow, Essex, in March 2016.

The case led to calls to tighten regulations around the safe use of inflatables.

Watch the full story on Inside Out at 19:30 BST on BBC One in the East, on Monday, 8 October.