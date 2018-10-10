Video

The daughter of a woman abused in a residential home has given a talk to staff about the importance of care.

Three care workers at the Old Deanery in Braintree, Essex, were jailed in 2016 after they were caught abusing residents during covert filming by BBC Panorama.

Joan Madison was 84 when she died in the home. The BBC joined her daughter Gill Lee as she returned to the home, now called the New Deanery and under new ownership, to talk to staff about her mother's experiences.