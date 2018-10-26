Video

Tributes have been paid to football "giant" Kevin Beattie ahead of his funeral later.

Fellow players, fans and friends have been talking about the former England defender, who died in September, aged 64.

Widely regarded as Ipswich Town's greatest-ever player The Beat, as he was known, was described by Sir Bobby Robson as the best player he had coached.

The funeral procession is set to go past Town's Portman Road home.

During his career Beattie, who lived in Ipswich after his retirement from football, won the Uefa Cup and made nine appearances for his national team.