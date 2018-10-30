Will and Kate meet sporting apprentices
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Essex sports coach apprentices

The UK's future sports coaches got the chance to play games with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Essex.

The royal couple met graduates and apprentices training to be coaches, and joined in with indoor tennis and athletics sessions.

The national project Coach Core, which was started by The Royal Foundation in 2012, aims to inspire young people who are not in education or employment by developing their sports skills.

