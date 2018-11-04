Blind veterans choir combats loneliness

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
War veterans' Vision in Song choir combats loneliness
Vision in Song, a choir for blind and partially-sighted war veterans, is combating loneliness in older age through singing.
Believed to be the only one of its kind in the UK, it has brought together former servicemen from across Suffolk and Essex.
"If you're down in the mouth, fed up, jarred off - sing, it will bring you back to happiness," 77-year-old choir member Danny Williams said.
The charity behind it hopes to establish more choirs in the future.
-
04 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-essex-46075189/war-veterans-vision-in-song-choir-combats-lonelinessRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window