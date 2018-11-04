Blind veterans choir combats loneliness

Video

Vision in Song, a choir for blind and partially-sighted war veterans, is combating loneliness in older age through singing.

Believed to be the only one of its kind in the UK, it has brought together former servicemen from across Suffolk and Essex.

"If you're down in the mouth, fed up, jarred off - sing, it will bring you back to happiness," 77-year-old choir member Danny Williams said.

The charity behind it hopes to establish more choirs in the future.