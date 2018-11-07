'I've said goodbye to 40 mates'

Video

A forces veteran has said it was "a sad thing" to discover he was the only one left at a reunion lunch.

Les Brown, 90, from Maldon in Essex, served in the Army and merchant navy, and has lost most of his sight.

He is a member of the Blind Veterans UK charity and recently attended a lunch at a barracks, where he used to meet up with 40 of his friends.

He said: "I sat in the corner and found I was on my own. That means there's 40 mates there I've said goodbye to in the past and they're gone now and it's a sad thing."