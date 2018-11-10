Media player
Poet Luke Wright pens tribute to World War One soldiers
A poet has paid tribute to those who fought in World War One with a poem about the build-up to leaving for battle.
Luke Wright, from Colchester, was asked to write five pieces about the lives of individuals and communities in Essex during the Great War - one for each year of the conflict.
This one, called The King's Head, Harwich, is set in 1918, as young men met to contemplate their departure.
Sunday marks the centenary of the end of World War One, at 11:00 on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918.
