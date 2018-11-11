Dazzling Ford Escort made from diamonds

Media player
Dazzling miniature Ford Escort made with diamonds and jewels
A jeweller with a love for Ford Escort cars has completed a miniature replica made from diamonds, gold and rubies.
The MK2 model is being auctioned to raise money for children's charities.
The platinum, silver and gold car, complete with bejewelled brake lights, took craftsman Russell Lord more than 1,600 hours to complete.
Mr Lord, of Shenfield, Essex, has not revealed the cost of the piece, or how much the starting price will be at auction.
It is on show at the NEC in Birmingham on Sunday.
11 Nov 2018
