Junior parkrunner's charitable challenge

An eight-year-old girl from Essex has been collecting dozens of donations during her Saturday parkruns to help people in poverty.

Isla Chandler said she likes helping others and obtained items for the Colchester food bank as part of her Brownie charity badge challenge.

"I chose the food bank because I like collecting items and helping other people," said Isla.

Michael Beckett, from Colchester food bank, said: "When Isla decided to support us to get her charity badge we were delighted.

"Last year we fed over 6,300 people. For them it's a lifeline because they're in crisis and they really need help to get through the week."