A 15ft (4.6m) sculpture of a German U-boat has been created on an Essex beach to mark 100 years since 160 boats were surrendered there at the end of World War One.
The U-boats, stretching in convoy for two miles (3km), started arriving at Harwich and Dovercourt on 20 November 1918 - just over a week after Armistice.
The model, which has been made from willow, sits on Dovercourt Beach, and will eventually collapse into the sea over the next few years.
20 Nov 2018
