Parking officers attacked outside school

Two civil enforcement officers have been assaulted in what appeared to be a row over the issuing of a parking ticket.

It happened outside Purfleet Primary Academy in Tank Hill Road, Purfleet in Essex, just before 08:50 GMT on Thursday.

The Thurrock Independent reported both men needed hospital treatment for their injuries.

Leader of Thurrock Council, Rob Gledhill, described the attack as "vicious and sickening".

Essex Police said a man and a woman had been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm.