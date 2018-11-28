Baby group brings smile to older people
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Baby group brings smile to older people in Wivenhoe

Two community groups for parents with babies and elderly people have joined forces to help fight loneliness.

The Monday Club and Wivenhoe Bumps and Babies in Essex are holding "generation mix-up" music and play sessions.

It means those without grandparents or grandchildren living nearby can spend time playing and getting to know each other.

Organisers are planning to do more collaborations between the groups in future.

  • 28 Nov 2018
Go to next video: 'In a crowded room and still alone'