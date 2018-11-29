Seriously ill girl gets her own Lapland

Video

The family of a five-year-old girl born with multiple serious illnesses has built a mini Lapland at their home.

A hospice had arranged for Erin Sadler, from Colchester, to go to see the real thing but she was too ill to travel, having had 50 blood transfusions this year alone.

Her mum turned a conservatory at their home into a winter wonderland, complete with castle and polar bears.

It was made out of the cardboard packaging from the medication that keeps her alive.