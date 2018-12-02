Sweet amnesty to help the homeless

Video

A seven-year-old girl has decided to give up buying sweets for a month so she can use the money to help the less fortunate during December.

Niamh, from Essex, decided she wanted to help people sleeping rough in Colchester by creating present bags for them filled with food and a few essentials.

"I thought it would be better to do that instead of just keeping the sweets to myself and not helping people," she said.

People in the area have been joining in her "mission" to help by donating items for her gift bags.