Backpacker's father appeals for help

The father of missing backpacker Grace Millane has appealed for anyone with information about his daughter's disappearance to come forward.

The 22-year-old, from Essex, vanished in New Zealand six days ago. She was last seen at a hotel with a "male companion", according to police.

Speaking to the press in Auckland, David Millane said his daughter was a "lovely" and "family-orientated" person.

Fighting back the tears, he said: "As a family we've been extremely concerned for her welfare."

Detectives in Auckland said they had spoken to the man and identified an apartment at the Citylife Hotel as a location of interest.