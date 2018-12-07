Grace Millane: Missing backpacker's father appeals for help
The father of missing backpacker Grace Millane has appealed for anyone with information about his daughter's disappearance to come forward.
The 22-year-old, from Essex, vanished in New Zealand six days ago. She was last seen at a hotel with a "male companion", according to police.
Speaking to the press in Auckland, David Millane said his daughter was a "lovely" and "family-orientated" person.
Fighting back the tears, he said: "As a family we've been extremely concerned for her welfare."
Detectives in Auckland said they had spoken to the man and identified an apartment at the Citylife Hotel as a location of interest.
