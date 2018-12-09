Police find body in search for Grace Millane

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grace Millane: Police discover body during murder investigation
New Zealand Police investigating the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane have discovered a body, which they "believe to be Grace".
The 22-year-old from Essex has been missing since 1 December but Det Insp Scott Beard told reporters just outside Auckland the search for Grace was now at "an end".
A 26-year-old man currently being held by police has been charged with killing Miss Millane.
09 Dec 2018
