An orangutan who became famous for "kissing" pregnant women's "baby bumps" has been put down at the age of 50.

Rajang had been at Colchester Zoo in Essex since 1980, but suffered chronic health problems in his later years.

Videos of his interest in pregnant women's stomachs were viewed by millions of people online and he was known to do some gardening and clean the windows in his enclosure.

The zoo said the decision to put down Rajang, described as a "one of a kind" animal, was taken "with a very heavy heart".