The ultimate gift for a car-mad child?

Video

A lucky young boy has received a unique early Christmas present that will leave car lovers drooling.

It is a miniature replica of his grandad's BMW X5 that he can drive himself.

The child-sized car steers like a normal vehicle and has bucket seats for two people.

It has even been wrapped in the same colour as grandad's car at a specialist garage in Colchester, Essex, using vinyl.

Peter Gibbins said it was the "ideal present" for grandson Reggie because he "loves coming out in my car".