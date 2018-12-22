Media player
The ultimate gift for a car-mad child?
A lucky young boy has received a unique early Christmas present that will leave car lovers drooling.
It is a miniature replica of his grandad's BMW X5 that he can drive himself.
The child-sized car steers like a normal vehicle and has bucket seats for two people.
It has even been wrapped in the same colour as grandad's car at a specialist garage in Colchester, Essex, using vinyl.
Peter Gibbins said it was the "ideal present" for grandson Reggie because he "loves coming out in my car".
