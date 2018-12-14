Media player
Dashcam footage of 'bad driving' compiled by Norfolk man
A driver compiled a video of some of the worst examples of he sees to show what he has to "deal with every day".
Daniel Weatherley commutes 50 miles each day through Norfolk.
His video shows a selection of the near-misses he's had on the county's roads in 2018.
He posted it on his YouTube channel and wrote: "This is what I have to deal with every day on my 50-mile commute."
14 Dec 2018
