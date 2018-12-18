Magician's tribute to zoo's orangutan

Video

A man who once performed an astonishing card trick with a zoo's orangutan has paid his respects to the popular animal following its death.

Colchester Zoo's orangutan Rajang was put down last week at the age of 50 due to ill health.

Rajang was a social media hit over the years, having a fascination with pregnant women's baby bumps and hitting the headlines in 2016 when he took part in a magic trick with Matt G Mentalist.

Paying tribute on Facebook, the magician said: "Such sad news. This guy gave me a moment in magic I will never forget. Sleep tight big fella."