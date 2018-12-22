Media player
Christmas 2018: 'It's hard being young and sober'
Christmas cheer often comes with a drink or two, but how difficult is the festive period if you are off the booze?
Freddy, Emma and Martyn have told their stories about how they have turned their back on alcohol.
"It was ruining my life... just once I had one drink I couldn't put it down," said 25-year-old Emma, from Essex.
They spoke during a visit to Abstinence, the first bar in Chelmsford to serve zero alcohol.
22 Dec 2018
