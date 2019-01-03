Three-legged police dog finds new home

Media player
Three-legged Essex police dog finds new home
A police dog who lost a leg in the line of duty has a new home for retirement following a public appeal.
Baloo, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, could no longer work after being hit by a car.
Essex Police received hundreds of offers from people willing to give her a home.
In the end, Baloo was given to retired police dog handler Mandy Chapman, who used to work for the Metropolitan Police.
03 Jan 2019
