Animal magic in recycled Christmas trees

Colchester Zoo: Essex Christmas tree recycling goes wild
Christmas tree recycling has created a "novel" post-festive delight for the residents of a zoo in Essex.
About 200 trees, donated by local businesses, have been introduced as part of an enrichment programme at Colchester Zoo for many species including elephants, meerkats and chimpanzees.
"The animals really enjoy the Christmas trees," zoo spokeswoman Laura Lamb said.
Food is hidden in the trees to encourage foraging and play.
07 Jan 2019
