A 'wild' turn for Christmas tree recycling

Video

Christmas tree recycling has created a "novel" post-festive delight for the residents of a zoo in Essex.

About 200 trees, donated by local businesses, have been introduced as part of an enrichment programme at Colchester Zoo for many species including elephants, meerkats and chimpanzees.

