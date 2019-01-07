A 'wild' turn for Christmas tree recycling

Media player
Donated trees create a post-festive delight for zoo residents.
Christmas tree recycling has created a "novel" post-festive delight for the residents of a zoo in Essex.
About 200 trees, donated by local businesses, have been introduced as part of an enrichment programme at Colchester Zoo for many species including elephants, meerkats and chimpanzees.
07 Jan 2019
