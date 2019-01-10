Hundreds at murdered backpacker's funeral
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Grace Millane: Hundreds attend Essex backpacker's funeral

Mourners have gathered to pay tribute to Essex backpacker Grace Millane, who was murdered in New Zealand.

Hundreds joined her family to attended the service, held in Brentwood, for the 22-year-old.

Ms Millane, from Wickford, disappeared in Auckland, New Zealand, on 1 December.

Her body was found a week later, on the outskirts of the city.

A 26-year-old man, who cannot be named, is charged with her murder and is due in court later this month.

  • 10 Jan 2019
Go to next video: NZ PM: Grace 'should have been safe here'