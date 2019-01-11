Little owls win photographer's heart

Video

A family of little owls has captured the heart of a wildlife cameraman in Essex.

Russell Savory has been observing an adult male for eight years at its home in a derelict barn near Maldon.

The male's first partner died, but with a new mate they have recently produced three chicks.

"I love their facial expressions," Mr Savory said.

There are 5,700 little owl breeding pairs in the UK according to the RSPB, but Breeding Bird Survey data suggests their numbers are declining.