'Sleeping in our car for nine weeks'

Mersea Island homeless grandparents living in car
A couple have told how they have been living and sleeping in their car for nine weeks while they waited for a council home to be allocated.
Grandparents Tina and Winston Reid, both 54, have been moving around Mersea Island, Essex ever since their rented caravan became uninhabitable due to a broken sewage pipe.
27 Jan 2019
