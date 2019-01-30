Letters that started marriage become blog

Video

Ninety-six love letters that were the beginning of a 54-year marriage have been turned into a blog.

Maureen and Alan Blake first met in Essex on 4 January 1961.

He returned to Cyprus with the RAF within a week, but the couple exchanged letters over the next seven months and were married two years later.

As well as showing the development of their relationship, the letters feature insights into social attitudes, music and news of the day.

Mr Blake died in January 2018 and creating the blog has been a cathartic experience for his widowed wife.

"I have been reliving our lives, I feel him on my shoulder," said Mrs Blake.