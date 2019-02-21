Video

A 4ft (1.2m) rat snake nicknamed Kevin has been found in a toilet water tank of a home in Essex.

Found after knocking over a candle during a refurbishment at the Basildon property, the snake "hissed" at the homeowner before backing away to the toilet.

Naomi Burdett said: "My partner discovered the snake after hearing the candle smash...

"He ran upstairs in a moment of panic, neither of us are the biggest fans of snakes and it’s not exactly what you expect to see in your downstairs loo."

The snake, believed to be an escaped pet, has been taken to a local wildlife centre to be cared for, the RSPCA said.