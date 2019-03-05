Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Crossing Divides: Gypsy leader meets 'attacked' homeowner
An Essex homeowner who blames a traveller site for making her life a misery has aired her issues on camera with a Roma Gypsy leader.
Jill Walsh and Billy Welch spoke of their frustrations with rules and regulations around traveller sites for the BBC series Crossing Divides.
Ms Walsh said her house had been attacked because she objected to an "unauthorised development".
Mr Welch, who is a spokesperson for the Roma Gypsy community, said not enough was being done to provide adequate pitches.
-
05 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-essex-47447513/crossing-divides-gypsy-leader-meets-attacked-homeownerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window