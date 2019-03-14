Final blow in power station's demolition

Video

The final controlled explosion at Tilbury Power Station has taken place.

The explosive demolition was the 14th at the the site, which closed its doors in 2013.

Work to flatten the site, which began in 2016, also included toppling two chimneys.

Owners RWE had planned to turn it into the Tilbury Energy Centre, but the redevelopment was "frozen" in October 2018 to consider other options.