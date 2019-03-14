Final blow in power station's demolition

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tilbury Power Station: Last explosive demolition takes place
The final controlled explosion at Tilbury Power Station has taken place.
The explosive demolition was the 14th at the the site, which closed its doors in 2013.
Work to flatten the site, which began in 2016, also included toppling two chimneys.
Owners RWE had planned to turn it into the Tilbury Energy Centre, but the redevelopment was "frozen" in October 2018 to consider other options.
-
14 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-essex-47576433/tilbury-power-station-last-explosive-demolition-takes-placeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window